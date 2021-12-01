Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,875 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $272,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $826,000.

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

