Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 356 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 130,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.