Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,398,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after buying an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.98. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

