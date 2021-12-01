Howdoo Price Hits $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $134,285.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Howdoo has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00043973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00236167 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00087201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 459,817,524 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

