HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.990-$1.050 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

HPQ traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 217,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,693,554. HP has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 14.34%.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $7,803,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

