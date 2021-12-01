HSBC Lowers Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Reduce

HSBC downgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.00.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

