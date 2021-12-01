HTC (HTCXF) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

HTC (OTCMKTS: HTCXF) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HTC to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HTC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $197.07 million -$201.70 million -4.14 HTC Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 35.73

HTC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HTC. HTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HTC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62% HTC Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HTC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A HTC Competitors 225 1257 2200 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.83%. Given HTC’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HTC has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HTC peers beat HTC on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About HTC

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

