Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.02.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $39.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after buying an additional 5,932,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8,366.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after buying an additional 1,045,275 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

