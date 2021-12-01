Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

