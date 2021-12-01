Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Shares Down 7.1%

Hudson Resources Inc. (CVE:HUD) fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 534,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 229,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has one exploitation license, the Naajat EL; and the Sarfartoq Mineral Claim, an exploration stage property. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

