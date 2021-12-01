HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Up 50.2% in November

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the October 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HMCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,215. HumanCo Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $572,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 150,820 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

