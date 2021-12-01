Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,150.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $65,150.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00044404 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00087487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.