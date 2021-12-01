Hunting (LON:HTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $145.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 151.92 ($1.98), with a volume of 463248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.60 ($1.98).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Hunting alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.60. The company has a market capitalization of £251.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.