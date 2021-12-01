Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.16

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.74 ($0.05). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 6,717,521 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.