HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 4.4%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 21,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,167,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price objective on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 519.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

