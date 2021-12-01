Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $413,645.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $413,645.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00235660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00087987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

