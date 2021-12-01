ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 246,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,406,375. The stock has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

