ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $2.16 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,747,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,163,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $9.82 on Wednesday, reaching $689.67. 6,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,269. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $445.60 and a one year high of $693.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $593.93 and a 200 day moving average of $610.15.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,172 shares of company stock worth $19,019,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

