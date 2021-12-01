iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 301,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,873. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $585.19 million, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

