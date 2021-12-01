Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $3.62 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00006295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $80,566.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00065201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,629.02 or 0.08056863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,632.80 or 1.00310552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021769 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,861,455 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

