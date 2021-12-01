iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 242,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,912.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 717,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.82. 20,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.92. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

