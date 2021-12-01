iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.82. 20,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,831. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.92. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
