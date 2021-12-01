IHT Real Estate Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $17,039.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $707,389.60 and approximately $17,039.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00236686 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00086697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.