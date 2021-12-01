imbrex (REX) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One imbrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market capitalization of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00241896 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00088601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

