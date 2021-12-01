Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in November

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the October 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMPUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS IMPUY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 230,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,690. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

