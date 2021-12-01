Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.33

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 304491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $187.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

