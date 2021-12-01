Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the October 31st total of 387,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 22,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.92. Innospec has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King cut their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

