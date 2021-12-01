Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Shares Down 0.7%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.53 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 2,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 177.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 58,604 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000.

