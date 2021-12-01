InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.22. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 25,166 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 91.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

