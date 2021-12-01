Insider Buying: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CFO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

