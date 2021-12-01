Insider Buying: JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Insider Purchases 376 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) insider Hannah Philp purchased 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,951.92 ($6,469.72).

JMF stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,325 ($17.31). The company had a trading volume of 26,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,248. The stock has a market cap of £310.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 984.98 ($12.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,363.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 21.50 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.23%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

