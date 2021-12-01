Insider Buying: TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires 17,500 Shares of Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £12,075 ($15,776.06).

TEAM stock opened at GBX 70.96 ($0.93) on Wednesday. TEAM plc has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.61.

Get TEAM alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of TEAM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TEAM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of TEAM in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TEAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.