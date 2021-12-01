Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells 48 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76.

GOOG traded down $16.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,832.36. 1,407,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,633. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,865.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,725.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

