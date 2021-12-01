Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells 109 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $254.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

