Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CAO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CAO Sophia Wu sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $246,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AvePoint stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 4,359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 842,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

