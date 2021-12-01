Insider Selling: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Sells 3,751 Shares of Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total value of £12,415.81 ($16,221.34).

Nicholas Hugh Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 1,962 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £6,396.12 ($8,356.57).

LON:BPM opened at GBX 322 ($4.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £120.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 326.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 317.57.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

