Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) VP Sells 53,281 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.60. 106,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,151. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.70.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

