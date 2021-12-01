Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. 182,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,397. The firm has a market cap of $435.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

