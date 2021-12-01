Insider Selling: GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 300,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $606,000.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 248,416 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $561,420.16.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 16,326 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $36,733.50.

On Thursday, October 14th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,726 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $219,582.68.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

GBS stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. GBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GBS by 4,119.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GBS during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

