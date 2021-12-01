Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) VP Sells 12,751 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KEYS stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $193.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.57. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.45 and a 1 year high of $200.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

