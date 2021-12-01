Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Sells 25,117 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $754.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

