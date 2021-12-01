Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) CEO Sells 9,375 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $546.94 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.77 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.