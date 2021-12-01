Insider Selling: Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Director Sells $78,000.00 in Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $276.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,092,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 288,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,048,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter worth $4,569,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

