Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $404,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $401,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $652,400.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $374,250.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $394,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $409,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $519,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $528,750.00.

NYSE:RES traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,977. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $845.64 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. RPC’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 32.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 718,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 212.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

