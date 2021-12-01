Insider Selling: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Sells 5,450 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE TDY opened at $415.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.33.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.
