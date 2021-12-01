Intact Financial (IFCZF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS: IFCZF):

11/11/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$193.00 to C$199.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$215.00 to C$218.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$212.00 to C$209.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$193.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Intact Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IFCZF traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.20. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

