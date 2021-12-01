Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

