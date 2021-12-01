International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.43.

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,750. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

