Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

