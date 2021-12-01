Intersect Capital LLC Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Generac by 98.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Generac by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $421.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

