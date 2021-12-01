Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,459 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after buying an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

